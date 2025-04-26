Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Discuss New Sanctions Package Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed military support for Ukraine and the preparation of a new package of sanctions against Russia with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

That is according to a statement published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked the European Union and its member states for their support of Ukraine, particularly military assistance.

"The President spoke about the situation on the battlefield and Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. Despite all diplomatic efforts by Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and other global partners to establish a full and unconditional ceasefire, Russia continues its aggression. Volodymyr Zelensky outlined Ukraine's defense needs to protect its people, particularly the need for air defense systems," the statement said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

In addition, both sides discussed the implementation of the ReArm Europe plan, strengthening security cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, and collaboration in defense innovation and technology. Ukraine's unique experience can enhance the defense capabilities of the entire Europe.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine values the EU's support on its path to EU membership. That is why it is crucial to do everything possible to unblock the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

"The Ukrainian state is taking all the necessary steps and expects further assistance," he said.

Additionally, Zelensky and von der Leyen discussed the preparation of the EU's 17th sanctions package against Russia. Zelensky stressed that it should target key sectors of the Russian economy, including metallurgy, the nuclear and chemical industries, IT, the financial sector, and the shadow tanker fleet.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine