Lifetime Visa Bans Loom For Those Aiding Illegal Migration To USA

MENAFN - AzerNews) The US Embassy in Georgia has warned that citizens who directly or indirectly help illegal immigrants enter the United States face a lifetime ban from entering the country.

"Assistance in breaking the law has consequences. Those who assist in illegal immigration, such as smugglers, transport workers, and government employees, may face a lifetime ban on obtaining visas and other restrictions," the embassy said in a statement.

The problem of illegal migration has become especially pressing for the United States in recent years. Thousands of citizens of various countries, including Georgia, have used the Mexican route to get to America. They crossed the border, bypassing official channels and without the necessary documents, often with the help of smugglers and other intermediaries.

On the Georgian segment of Facebook, ads offering assistance in transporting people to the United States without official permission for money were actively posted through special pages and groups.

US President Donald Trump, immediately after taking office, signed a series of decrees concerning migration policy. One of the most visible steps was the declaration of a state of emergency at the Mexican border. Security there was significantly increased.

In addition, the CBP One app, through which migrants notify border and customs officials of their plans to enter the United States, was discontinued.