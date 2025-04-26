Zelensky, Meloni Discuss Security Guarantees, Continued Military Aid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed security guarantees and the continuation of military support for Ukraine during their meeting in Rome.

That is according to the Ukrainian presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, Zelensky briefed Meloni on the consequences of the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of April 23-24, which left 12 people dead and another 87 wounded in Kyiv.

Zelensky said that 46 days ago, Ukraine agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, yet for 46 days Russia has continued killing Ukrainians.

He also spoke about the constructive meetings held by the Ukrainian delegation with representatives from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany in Paris and London.

Pressure on Russia, bolstering air defenses: Zelensky outlines talks with Macron in Rome

"There is a shared position that a full and unconditional ceasefire must be the first step toward achieving lasting peace in Ukraine," the Presidential Office said.

Both leaders also discussed the importance of increasing pressure on Russia and establishing security guarantees.

Zelensky also praised Meloni's firm and principled stance.

He said that strengthening Ukraine's air defense remains a key priority.

Meloni met with Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi on Saturday. She said she was satisfied with the meeting between Trump and Zelensky at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of Pope Francis's funeral.

Photo: Ukraine's Presidential Office