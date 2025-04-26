Pressure On Russia, Bolstering Air Defenses: Zelensky Outlines Talks With Macron In Rome
Zelensky shared details of the meeting on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian president briefed his French counterpart on the consequences of recent Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kyiv.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
"To protect the lives of Ukrainians, there is a critical need to strengthen our air defense. We are counting on the support of our partners," Zelensky said.
He thanked Macron for his steadfast support of Ukraine and for all the efforts that help the Ukrainian people endure and bring peace closer.Read also: Macron after meeting with Zelensky: Now Putin must prove he truly wants peace
According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Zelensky also informed Macron about his meeting earlier in the day with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Zelensky and Macron reviewed the outcomes of recent meetings between teams from Ukraine, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany in Paris and London, which were focused on developing proposals and coordinating positions.
"We agreed to continue working together toward a just peace and coordinated our next steps for the near future," the statement reads.
Zelensky met with Macron on April 26 at the Villa Bonaparte, home to the French Embassy to the Holy See in Rome.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
