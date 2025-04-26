Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Communication Antennas In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Nemesis" successfully used FPV drones to destroy communication antennas installed by Russian forces on the left bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Nemesis reported this on Facebook , sharing a relevant video, as reported by Ukrinform.

The regiment noted that Russian invaders have been terrorizing residents of Nikopol, Marhanets, and other settlements in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, launching attacks with kamikaze drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. These attacks rely on communication antennas located on the left bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which are critical for controlling the drones.

"Placing antennas at high altitudes enables the enemy to operate drones over longer distances. By targeting these antennas, we effectively reduce the enemy's drone capabilities," the military explained.

