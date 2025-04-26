403
UN Urges Swift Sanctions Relief to Reactivate Syria's Economy
(MENAFN) The UN stressed on Friday the urgent need for expanded sanctions relief to help Syria recover, citing the continuing hindrance posed by sanctions despite some limited suspensions.
"Almost all Syrians in and out of the country echo the call for sanctions easing to be at a larger scale and quicker pace," said Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria. He explained that easing sanctions is "essential to reactivate Syria's economy, to realize concrete support from the region, and to enable many to actively participate in a national effort to rebuild their country."
Pedersen highlighted that while some sanctions had been temporarily lifted, the remaining restrictions still impact key sectors like energy, banking, health, and education. He called for further relaxation of these measures and urged governments to work with the private sector to turn sanctions relief into tangible economic benefits.
"The reality is that the complex intersection of sanctions on Syria hampers peace dividends that we should be seeing from the suspensions already granted," he added, emphasizing that greater sanctions relief is crucial for achieving lasting peace and stability.
While noting that Syria has moved beyond a caretaker government, Pedersen underlined the need for broader political participation in shaping the country’s future. "The challenges are huge, and the situation is extremely fragile. There is a need for much more political inclusion – and for much more economic action. With a sea-change on both these elements, the political transition in Syria can succeed. Without both, it likely will not – and the consequences would be grave," he warned.
Pedersen also condemned Israel's ongoing military actions in Syria, calling them a threat to Syria’s sovereignty and stability. "These attacks must cease," he stated, urging adherence to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
