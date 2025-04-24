Sikorsky And Bristow Group Sign Long-Term Agreement Supporting World's Largest S-92® Helicopter Fleet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This agreement deepens the decades-long collaboration between the two companies and provides enhanced support for Bristow's more than 60 S-92 aircraft operating in key markets around the world, including offshore energy and search and rescue (SAR). The long-term package extending into the next decade includes Sikorsky's Total Assurance Program (TAP), which provides Bristow with continued aftermarket support to operate its S-92 fleet within a known budget, reducing the risk of unplanned costs.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Bristow, one of the world's leading providers of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry," said Leon Silva, vice president of Global Commercial and Military Systems at Sikorsky. "We are committed to providing exceptional support to our customers and ensuring the continued success of the S-92 helicopter, which has a lifetime availability average of over 90% and many aircraft achieve more than 1,500 flight hours per year on average in the demanding offshore energy industry."

"Bristow is the largest operator of the S-92 globally," said Stu Stavley, Bristow's Chief Operating Officer, Offshore Energy Services. "This long-term support agreement will enable us to maintain our high level of service to our customers, while also controlling our operational costs and improving our overall efficiency."

The TAP package includes the following support provisions for Bristow's global fleet:



Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) agreement for offshore energy services and search and rescue helicopters;

Coverage for over 90 percent of replacement costs for parts including airframe, drive train, gearboxes, avionics and consumable parts;

Enhanced global fleet support with access to Sikorsky's worldwide network of forward stocking locations (FSL) and field service representatives (FSR); and Access to Sikorsky360 customer portal, providing Bristow with the ability to place orders, check parts status, access services and financial information, and view aircraft data.

This agreement reflects Sikorsky's continued commitment to the commercial market and investment in the S-92 platform, which is well-positioned to support the increasing demands of deepwater operations. Sikorsky recently unveiled the S-92 Phase IV main gearbox featuring an auxiliary lubrication system that automatically engages in the event of primary oil pressure loss, eliminating the need for immediate landing and allowing operators to safely reach their destination. This revolutionary solution has been validated through more than 800 hours of rigorous testing, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification is anticipated in 2025.

Sikorsky also increased scheduled inspection intervals for the S-92 helicopter and offered a one-time life extension for specific main gearbox housings. These enhancements eliminate more than a full year of downtime caused by inspections and allow operators to safely keep their aircraft in service and generating revenues longer. The earned life credit is up to 1,200 hours / 3,600 ground-air-ground cycles, representing an additional 12 to 18 months for an average S-92 offshore oil operator and more than 24 months for others.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at lockheedmartin .

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad-hoc helicopter services. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services and Other Services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed wing transportation services through a regional airline and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S."). More information at bristowgroup .

