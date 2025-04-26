Trump Vows Not To Walk Away From Ukraine-Russia Peace Process

MENAFN - UkrinForm) After attending Pope Francis's funeral in Rome, U.S. President Donald Trump promised his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, that Washington would continue to act as a mediator in the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

Karis, who was seated next to Trump and his wife during the pontiff's funeral ceremony, spoke with the U.S. leader about the peace efforts and also invited him to visit Estonia, Ukrinform reports, citing ERR .

"I inquired about the progress of the peace process and asked him to do everything possible to ensure that the United States does not walk away [as a mediator]. He promised to do so and said that we are quite close to a settlement, as he had just met with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky," Karis said.

The Estonian president added that he and Trump also discussed the possibility of a visit by Trump to Estonia. Trump, in turn, invited Karis to Washington.

"Of course, we did not set any dates there, but the invitations were official, so we will try to coordinate when President Trump might visit our part of the world," Karis added.

Pressure on Russia, bolstering air defenses: Zelensky outlines talks with Macron in Rome

Zelensky met with Trump in Rome on April 26.

The White House stated that Trump had a "very productive discussion" with Zelensky before the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

Later that day, Zelensky said that his meeting with Trump in Rome had the potential to become historic if joint results were achieved.

Photo: White House