Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Palestinian Authority Reforms

2025-04-26 07:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait welcomed on Saturday the reforms announced by the Palestinian Authority to strengthen its national institutions, foremost being is to appoint Hussein Al-Sheikh as Vice President of Palestine.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is monitoring the positive developments that aim to organize the Palestinian political process, restore the rights of Palestinian people, and enable them to establish their own independent state on the borders of June 4 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
MENAFN26042025000071011013ID1109476375

