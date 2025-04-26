403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes Palestinian Authority Reforms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait welcomed on Saturday the reforms announced by the Palestinian Authority to strengthen its national institutions, foremost being is to appoint Hussein Al-Sheikh as Vice President of Palestine.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is monitoring the positive developments that aim to organize the Palestinian political process, restore the rights of Palestinian people, and enable them to establish their own independent state on the borders of June 4 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
hss
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is monitoring the positive developments that aim to organize the Palestinian political process, restore the rights of Palestinian people, and enable them to establish their own independent state on the borders of June 4 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment