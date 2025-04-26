403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Wins Two Bronzes In Arab Shooting Competition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooting team won two bronze medals in the air rifle competition for men and women in the Arab Shooting Competition held in Cairo.
The team has so far won six medals, two golds and four bronze.
Head of the Kuwaiti shooting team Abdullah Al-Barakat said in a statement to KUNA that Ali Al-Mutairi, Abdullah Al-Harbi, and Saud Al-Subaie won third place and got the bronze medal in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition.
He added that Maryam Al-Ruzzuqi, Retaj Al-Ziyadi, and Fajr Al-Dhubaib won the bronze at the women's 10-meter air rifle competition.
About 300 athletes from 19 Arab countries are participating in the competition. (end)
mm
The team has so far won six medals, two golds and four bronze.
Head of the Kuwaiti shooting team Abdullah Al-Barakat said in a statement to KUNA that Ali Al-Mutairi, Abdullah Al-Harbi, and Saud Al-Subaie won third place and got the bronze medal in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition.
He added that Maryam Al-Ruzzuqi, Retaj Al-Ziyadi, and Fajr Al-Dhubaib won the bronze at the women's 10-meter air rifle competition.
About 300 athletes from 19 Arab countries are participating in the competition. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment