Maharashtra Govt Transfers Five Bureaucrats

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred five bureaucrats.

CK Dange, an IAS of 2010 batch, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai.

Sanjay Katkar, an IAS of 2014 batch, has been appointed as Managing Director, Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, Mumbai.

Anita Meshram, an IAS of 2015 batch, who is currently the Managing Director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Akola Zilla Parishad.

Abhinav Goel, an IAS of 2016, Collector, Hingoli, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

Ayushi Singh, an IAS of the 2019 batch, has been posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Nagpur.

Earlier, on April 2, the Maharashtra government had transferred seven bureaucrats. Nishi Pandey, an IAS of 2001 batch, has been posted as Managing Director of Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Laxminarayan Mishra, an IAS of 2012, has been posted as Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Dr Bharat Bastewad, an IAS of 2013 batch, who is CEO, Raigad Zilla Parishad, has been appointed as Commissioner, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Nagpur.

Dr Indurani Jakhar, an IAS of 2016 batch, who is the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Collector, Palghar district.

Vasumana Pant, an IAS of 2017 batch, who is Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Vaishnavi B, an IAS of 2019 batch, who is Chief Executive Officer, Akola Zilla Parishad, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Neha Bhosle, an IAS of the 2020 batch, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Raigad Zilla Parishad.