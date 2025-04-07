Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir Records Hottest Day Of Season

2025-04-07 03:23:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday while as the weatherman here predicted light snow and rains on April 9 (Wednesday).

According to the details, Srinagar recorded the season's hottest day today at 28.2 degree Celsius, which was 9.4 degree Celsius above than the normal temperature.

Qazigund in South Kashmir also recorded the hottest day at 27.6 degree Celsius, which was above 9.3 degree Celsius above than normal temperature.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius, which was above 8.9 degree Celsius above the normal while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius.

Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, also recorded 9.6 degree Celsius and 11.5 degree Celsius above normal temperatures respectively today as the mercury settled at 26.6 degree Celsius and 20.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted generally cloudy weather towards afternoon with possibility of light snow over higher reaches of north & Central Kashmir towards late night.

The local Meteorological department (MeT) has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting isolated thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds 30-40 KMPH in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that on April 09 & 10, generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected at many places of Kashmir division & scattered places of Jammu division with possibility of thunderstorm and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) at few places.

On 11th April, he said that generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected at scattered places towards morning & improvement thereafter.

He added that from April 12 to April 17, the weather would remain generally dry while from April 18 to 20, fresh spells of rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected during the period.

In its advisory, the MeT has advised travellers, tourists and transporters to follow administration and traffic advisory.

