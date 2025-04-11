Pikachu, Studio Ghibli Memes And The Subversive Power Of Cuteness

MENAFN - Asia Times) In Antalya, Turkey, in the early hours of March 27, 2025, Pikachu was spotted fleeing the police, making a getaway as fast as his short yellow legs could waddle .

The person dressed as the popular Pokémon character had been objecting to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu , whose political party later posted on X ,“Pepper spray, which even affects Pikachu, won't do anything to you or me! #ResistPikachu.”

At the same time, the internet was having a field day with another stalwart of Japanese anime, deploying generative AI to infuse famous memes, family portraits and movie scenes with a patina of cuteness by recasting them in the style of the Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli .

Never mind that Studio Ghibli director and founder Hayao Miyazaki famously denounced AI-generated art as“an insult to life itself .” Both the Pikachu protester and the viral Studio Ghibli-esque animations demonstrate the global appeal of cuteness.

But to me, there's more to cute than its ability to go viral.

Cuteness can be used politically. It can highlight injustices against the vulnerable. And it can boost support of the underdog.

It's a form of soft power in the truest sense of the term.

Asia embraces the cute

As a Taiwanese American, I've been a lifelong fan of the cuteness that's part of East Asian cultures: cute cartoon characters, cute stationery and even cute-looking food .

Now I study cuteness : what makes something“cute,” and how it operates in culture and politics.

Many well-known, cute pop -culture characters and products can be traced to Japan, particularly after World War II, when Japanese animation – known as anime – and a style of Japanese comics called manga became popular.

Their narratives and aesthetics spoke to a country still reeling from devastation wrought by the atomic bombs and the humiliation of US occupation.