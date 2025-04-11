403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Representative Of Kuwait Crown Prince Meets With Venezuelan FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) - Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Eban Eduardo Gil Pinto Friday on sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkiye.
The two ministers engaged in a constructive dialogue concerning bilateral relations, regional developments, and areas of shared interest. (end)
aas
The two ministers engaged in a constructive dialogue concerning bilateral relations, regional developments, and areas of shared interest. (end)
aas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment