Representative Of Kuwait Crown Prince Meets With Venezuelan FM

2025-04-11 03:08:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) - Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Eban Eduardo Gil Pinto Friday on sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkiye.
The two ministers engaged in a constructive dialogue concerning bilateral relations, regional developments, and areas of shared interest. (end)
