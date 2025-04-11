Anant National University Ahmedabad Reaches Out To School Students In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With an aim of reaching out to school students in Kashmir and creating awareness about Design Thinking & Climate Technology the Provost (Vice Chancellor) of Anant National University Prof Anunya Chaubey conducted a series of workshops in Srinagar , Pampore and Shopian area in the last three days. Prof Chaubey on Friday interacted with the media in Srinagar. Through impactful workshops for both students and teachers and meetings with civil society actors and officials, Dr Chaubey showcased Anant National University's pioneering approach to design education, sustainability and innovation.
As part of his itinerary, Dr Chaubey led a series of hands-on workshops at prominent schools, including Birla Open Minds International School Pampore Pulwama , NIPS Zainapora Shopian, Life School Kashmir Chararsharief , Dolphin International School Pulwama. He will be visiting WhizKids School & ML Higher Secondary School Bijbehara Anantnag on Saturday.
These sessions were aimed at inspiring students to delve into design fundamentals, cultivate innovative thinking and embrace a problem-solving mindset. The sessions also explored how design thinking integrates multiple disciplines to solve problems, highlighting design as a mega discipline that unites humanities, commerce and science. Through an interdisciplinary approach, students learnt to blend
“These workshops aligned with Anant National University's mission to integrate sustainability, design and innovation into education, as well as the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates inculcating design thinking at an early stage to foster critical thinking and innovation“ said Prof Chaubey while talking to media persons in Srinagar
During the press conference Prof Anunya Chaubey was accompanied by Prof Amitabh Pandey Prof & Head Communication Design Anant National university Ahmedabad and Ravice Rashid Artist in Residence Anant National University
