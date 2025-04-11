India's First Semiconductor Chip Manufacturer Setting-Up Unit In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - KNN India)In a landmark step towards technological self-reliance, India's first semiconductor chip manufacturer is all set to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor chip and advanced packaging unit in Chhattisgarh.

The foundation stone for the facility will be laid today at 11 AM by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Nava Raipur.

This ambitious project marks Chhattisgarh's entry into the high-tech manufacturing sector, with a massive investment of Rs 1,143 crore.

The upcoming plant, to be set up by Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics, will span 1,50,000 square feet and focus on producing Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips. These advanced chips are essential for enabling next-generation 5G and 6G technologies.

“This is a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh. With policy support, tax incentives, and world-class infrastructure, the state offers a strong foundation for investment in electronics and semiconductor sectors,” said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

He further emphasised that the state government is fully aligned with the Union Government's vision of promoting deep-tech innovation under the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' missions.

The government moved swiftly to facilitate the project. Land was allotted in Sector 5, Nava Raipur, within 45 days via a transparent tender process, and lease registration was completed in just 25 days, said officials from the Industry Department.

Rajat Kumar, Secretary of Commerce and Industry, added,“This initiative will not only create employment opportunities but also enhance Chhattisgarh's role in global semiconductor manufacturing.”

The new semiconductor unit represents a major leap forward for India's tech ecosystem, reflecting growing momentum towards high-value innovation and industrial transformation.

(KNN Bureau)