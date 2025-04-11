403
Fairphone Appoints Weber Shandwick For European Expansion
(MENAFN- PRovoke) AMSTERDAM - Sustainable and ethical electronics firm Fairphone has appointed Weber Shandwick to lead earned media campaigns in the UK and Europe, after a competitive pitch.
Weber Shandwick will serve as the retained PR agency for Fairphone in the Netherlands, the UK, France and Germany. The business will be based out of Weber Shandwick's Netherlands hub office. There was no European incumbent agency; the manufacturer previously worked with local agencies in France and Germany but had no retained support in the UK.
The agency has been tasked with delivering impactful earned media content to highlight Fairphone's approach to how consumer electronics devices are built and produced, with the aim of enhancing brand awareness across key European markets. Fairphone has raised $93.51 million in funding over seven rounds, the latest being last September.
Fairphone PR and communications manager Ioiana Luncheon said:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Weber Shandwick and are impressed by their work and expertise. This new partnership will support our efforts to increase brand awareness across Europe, helping us gain market share in a competitive industry.”
Weber Shandwick Netherlands MD Suzanne Stofberg, who joined from Omnicom PR Group last year, added:“We are proud of this new partnership with Fairphone, a powerful and innovative brand that resonates with consumers who want to make more sustainable choices yet also value design and contemporary technology. We'll be supporting the brand across Europe to amplify its message of sustainability and ethical innovation.”
