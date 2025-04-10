403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gordon Brothers attract international buyer interest with one of the largest mining and tunnelling equipment sales
(MENAFN- IHC) Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality trenching, excavation and dust control equipment under a special private treaty sale through the Gordon Brothers Ritchie Bros. Alliance under the instruction of Kate Conneely and Rahul Goyal of Cor Cordis in the matter of Specialist Tunnel Excavations Group Pty Ltd and related companies.
Mining and tunnelling professionals around the world are responding to one of the largest secondary market asset dispositions of its kind that includes surface miners, trenchers, rock saws, dust extraction systems, excavators and support equipment.
“This exclusive receivership sale presents an extraordinary opportunity for industry buyers to accelerate growth by rapidly increasing their plant size with this specialist equipment, enabling them to bid for new major projects,” said Matt Aubrey, Senior Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage & Origination, Asia Pacific at Gordon Brothers.
The sale features a carefully curated range of specialised machinery from globally recognised brands including Tesmec, Vermeer, Trencor, Grydale and Liebherr. The assets located in Sydney and Perth with international shipping options available are ideally suited for operations across mining, tunnelling, specialist excavation and pipelaying sectors, particularly for companies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other international markets looking to rapidly expand or replace existing fleets.
The available equipment includes:
• Surface Miners: Tesmec and Vermeer surface miners of varying size and capabilities
• Trenchers: Trencor and Tesmec trenchers, capable of handling demanding excavation tasks in both open-pit and underground operations
• Rock Saws: Tesmec rock saws, engineered for precise cutting through hard rock
• Dust Extraction Systems: Grydale mobile dust extractors, vital for maintaining air quality and safety at mining and tunneling sites
• Excavators: Liebherr excavators with clam shell buckets and extended booms
• Support Equipment: Comprehensive spare parts inventory to suit the listed equipment
“With sometimes lengthy OEM delays affecting the delivery of new equipment, this sale allows buyers to quickly acquire well-maintained, high-specification machinery. We don’t often see this calibre of equipment come to market so we strongly encourage potential buyers to make offers sooner rather than later,” concluded Aubrey.
Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the online asset listings and make competitive offers on the dedicated IronPlanet asset showcase page.
Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Mining and tunnelling professionals around the world are responding to one of the largest secondary market asset dispositions of its kind that includes surface miners, trenchers, rock saws, dust extraction systems, excavators and support equipment.
“This exclusive receivership sale presents an extraordinary opportunity for industry buyers to accelerate growth by rapidly increasing their plant size with this specialist equipment, enabling them to bid for new major projects,” said Matt Aubrey, Senior Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage & Origination, Asia Pacific at Gordon Brothers.
The sale features a carefully curated range of specialised machinery from globally recognised brands including Tesmec, Vermeer, Trencor, Grydale and Liebherr. The assets located in Sydney and Perth with international shipping options available are ideally suited for operations across mining, tunnelling, specialist excavation and pipelaying sectors, particularly for companies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other international markets looking to rapidly expand or replace existing fleets.
The available equipment includes:
• Surface Miners: Tesmec and Vermeer surface miners of varying size and capabilities
• Trenchers: Trencor and Tesmec trenchers, capable of handling demanding excavation tasks in both open-pit and underground operations
• Rock Saws: Tesmec rock saws, engineered for precise cutting through hard rock
• Dust Extraction Systems: Grydale mobile dust extractors, vital for maintaining air quality and safety at mining and tunneling sites
• Excavators: Liebherr excavators with clam shell buckets and extended booms
• Support Equipment: Comprehensive spare parts inventory to suit the listed equipment
“With sometimes lengthy OEM delays affecting the delivery of new equipment, this sale allows buyers to quickly acquire well-maintained, high-specification machinery. We don’t often see this calibre of equipment come to market so we strongly encourage potential buyers to make offers sooner rather than later,” concluded Aubrey.
Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the online asset listings and make competitive offers on the dedicated IronPlanet asset showcase page.
Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment