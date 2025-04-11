Why Many 2Nd-Generation Asian Canadians Plan To Vote Conservative

MENAFN - Asia Times) After months of political decline, the Liberal Party of Canada is showing signs of recovery , buoyed, some suggest, by a surge of national pride in the face of Donald Trump's tariff war and threats to Canadian sovereignty.

But this apparent rebound obscures a more surprising political shift: the growing appeal of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) among immigrants and their children.

Traditionally, immigrant and visible minority communities have supported the centrist Liberal Party . In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where over half of all residents identify as“visible minority” (the category used by StatCan) , Chinese and South Asian Canadians have long formed a key part of the Liberal base.

Yet recent polling tells a different story. An October 2024 survey found that 45 per cent of immigrants had changed their political allegiances since arriving in Canada, with many now leaning Conservative.

Meanwhile, another national survey from January 2025 found that a majority of East Asian (55 per cent) and South Asian (56 per cent) respondents expressed support for the Conservative Party, far outpacing support for the Liberals or the NDP.

Nationally, racialized citizens now make up over 26 per cent of Canada's population, with South Asians and Chinese Canadians the two largest groups.

While detailed racial breakdowns remain rare in Canadian polling, the few available data points suggest a meaningful shift. This pattern also reflects a broader trend: South Asian and Chinese Canadians in the GTA are increasingly politically active, with rising turnout and growing partisan diversification.

Ramping up outreach

The Conservative Party, for its part, has taken notice. Under Pierre Poilievre's leadership, the CPC has actively recruited racialized candidates and ramped up outreach in suburban swing ridings - particularly through ethnic media advertising and messaging focused on economic self-reliance and family values.