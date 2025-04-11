Budgam, Nagrota Bypolls: ECI's Sp'l Summary Revision Picks Up Pace

The integrated draft electoral rolls for the two constituencies have already been published on 8th April 2025 with 1st April 2025 as the qualifying date. The period for filing claims and objections in that respect shall end on 24th April with the disposal of claims and objections by 2nd May 2025 and final publication of Electoral Rolls on 5th May 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eligible voters can register themselves by filling From 6 for inclusion (Form 6A in case of overseas elector, Form 7 for objecting inclusion or deleting of name and Form 8 for correction of particulars in the electoral roll or replacement of photograph). Electors can also submit their claims in their respective polling stations on 12th and 13th April wherein Special Camps are to be organised.

The filling of claims is a continuous process and shall be closed on 24th April 2025, reads the communiqué issued by the Office of Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Pandurang K Pole.

Pole, while highlighting the importance of voting, said that,“it is our duty to participate in the democratic traditions of our country and the first step towards that goal is getting ourselves registered as electors.

Speaking on the mechanism of grievance redressal of electors regarding inclusion/deletion; the Chief Electoral Officer assured that the issues/ grievances of citizens shall be promptly addressed. He stressed that any aggrieved elector can appeal against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer to the District Magistrate. If he/she is still unsatisfied with the decision, there is also a provision of second appeal before the Chief Electoral Officer, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer has appealed to the electors of 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota to make the most of the Summary Revision and get themselves registered so that a pure and perfect Electoral Roll can be prepared .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now