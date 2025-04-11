An Ode to Books: Why Kitaben Jhankti Hain is a Must-Read

By Sadaket A Malik

Books have always been a source of knowledge, inspiration, and joy. They help us understand the world, explore different perspectives, and enrich our thoughts. However, reading books is not enough; it is equally important to reflect upon them and analyze their content. This is where literary criticism plays a significant role. S. Mashooq Ahmad's book,“Kitaben Jhankti Hain”, is a wonderful example of how book reviews can enhance our understanding of literature. It is a collection of thirty essays on various books available to the writer, offering readers a deep and thoughtful analysis of different literary works.

The title“Kitaben Jhankti Hain” (meaning“Books Peek”) itself is quite symbolic. It suggests that books are always there, waiting for someone to pick them up, read them, and discover the knowledge hidden inside them. In today's world, where digital distractions have reduced people's interest in reading, this book serves as a reminder of the beauty and importance of literature.

S. Mashooq Ahmad is a passionate reader and a skilled writer. His love for books is evident in every page of this collection. In the introductory section, he shares a beautiful thought:

“Most of my evenings are still spent in the company of books, and after reading a good book, I feel the sweetness on my tongue as if I have tasted honey.”

This statement reflects his deep connection with literature. It shows that for him, reading is not just a habit but an experience that brings joy and fulfillment. This kind of passion is rare in today's fast-paced world, where people often read for information but rarely take the time to truly engage with a book.

One of the most impressive aspects of this book is its diversity.“Kitaben Jhankti Hain” does not focus on a single genre or type of book. Instead, it covers a wide range of literary works, from fiction to non-fiction, from essays to poetry. This makes the book appealing to a large audience, as there is something for everyone.

The author does not merely summarize the books he reviews; he goes deeper, analyzing their themes, writing styles, and literary value. He examines each book critically, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses. This balanced approach makes his reviews more meaningful. Readers do not just learn about the books but also gain insights into how to appreciate literature on a deeper level.

His writing style is one of the most enjoyable aspects of this book. He does not write in a dry or overly academic manner. Instead, his reviews are engaging, full of wit, humor, and personal reflections. This makes the book not only informative but also entertaining.

For example, while discussing Muhammad Asadullah's book“Hawain”, he writes:“My love for the essay genre is as intense as a 21-year-old youth's love for his beautiful beloved.”

This humorous comparison adds charm to his writing. It makes the reader smile and feel connected to the author's thoughts. Such expressions make the book lively and enjoyable, unlike traditional literary criticism, which can sometimes feel dull and overly technical.

This book carries an important message: books should not just be read and forgotten. They should be discussed, analyzed, and appreciated. Through“Kitaben Jhankti Hain”, the author encourages readers to engage more deeply with books. He reminds us that books have a life of their own, and they“peek” from our shelves, waiting to be picked up and explored.

In today's world, where social media and technology dominate our lives, fewer people take the time to read books. Even those who do read often do not engage in meaningful discussions about them. This book serves as a wake-up call for all literature lovers. It reminds us that reading should be an active process, one that involves thinking, questioning, and sharing ideas.

Apart from its content, the book itself is well-designed. The cover is attractive, the printing is of high quality, and the layout is clean and readable. These small details make a big difference because a well-presented book is always more enjoyable to read.

Professor Ghazanfar, a well-known literary figure, perfectly summarizes the essence of this book when he writes:“Extracting pearls from the depths of the literary ocean is no less challenging than retrieving gems from the sea. Mashooq Ahmad, in this regard, appears to be a passionate seeker who strives to achieve his goal with great determination.”

This comparison beautifully captures the effort and dedication that Mashooq Ahmad has put into this book. Reviewing books is not an easy task. It requires patience, understanding, and a deep love for literature. Through this book, the author has proven that he possesses all these qualities.

This book is more than just a collection of book reviews; it is an invitation to rediscover the joy of reading. It encourages readers to look beyond the surface of a book and truly appreciate its literary and intellectual depth. S. Mashooq Ahmad has done a commendable job in presenting thoughtful and engaging critiques that will appeal to both casual readers and serious literature enthusiasts.

In an age where reading habits are declining, this book serves as an important reminder of why books matter. It will be a valuable addition to the libraries of those who love literature and wish to engage with books in a meaningful way. Without a doubt,“Kitaben Jhankti Hain” will be well-received in literary circles and appreciated by all who understand the magic of books.

