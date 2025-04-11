26/11 Accused Sent To 18-Day NIA Custody

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was brought to the National Investigation Agency(NIA) headquarters here early this morning shortly after a Delhi court granted the agency his 18-day custody.

Escorted by NIA officials, Rana reached Delhi on Thursday evening on a chartered aircraft after his extradition from the US ending a 16-year-long wait to prosecute one of the key accused in the deadly Mumbai attack in November 2008 in which 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

“His (Rana) prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. We suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere,” the NIA is believed to have informed special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh late Thursday while presenting its arguments, sources said.

Rana has to be confronted with a lot of evidence and his statements would lead to“additional discoveries”, the NIA submitted. The agency further told the court it needed to investigate his links with other terrorists and those accused in the Mumbai attack case,