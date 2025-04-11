Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Wet Spell In J&K From April 18: Met


2025-04-11 03:19:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir witnessed rains and snowfall for the fourth straight day on Friday, while the weatherman predicted improvement in the conditions from Saturday.

The fresh spell of light snowfall was recorded in Sinthan Top, Razdan Pass, Pir ki Gali and other places, bringing down the mercury further across the Valley.

The plains including Srinagar recorded intermittent rains for the fourth straight day today

Meanwhile, the Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad here predicted the possibility of dry weather conditions from Saturday, saying that the weather would remain generally dry from April 12 to April 17.

However, as per the forecast, he said that a three-day moderate wet spell is also expected from April 18 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Fresh spells of light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) at many places accompanied with thunder, gusty winds from April 18 evening onwards to April 20,” Ahmad said.

Furthermore, the MeT has issued an advisory, advising the travelers, tourists and transporters to follow administration and traffic advisory.

The farmers are advised to resume farm operations from 12th April onwards till 17th April, reads the advisory, adding that there is a possibility of thunder and gusty winds at few places.

Pertinently, the intermittent light rains and snow continued to occur across Jammu and Kashmir since April 08, leading to the dip in day temperatures by a few degrees. The four-day wet spell occurred just a day after the Valley including Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season. Srinagar had recorded a day temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius on April 07. (KNO)

