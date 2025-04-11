403
Kuwait Invites AFC President To Discuss Bid To Host AFC Asian Cup 2031
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Football Association, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah, invited the President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, to visit Kuwait as part of the ongoing discussions regarding a Kuwaiti bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf said in a statement issued by the Kuwait Football Association following a meeting in Kuala Lumpur that Sheikh Salman has accepted the invitation and is expected to visit Kuwait soon, coinciding with the arrival of representatives from the Asian Football Confederation to review the hosting arrangements.
The President of the Kuwait Football Association expressed his happiness with Sheikh Salman's praise for Kuwait's strong interest in the bid, noting that the meeting featured fruitful discussions and a positive atmosphere.
He explained that the meeting was attended by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia, Rashid Mohammed Al-Saleh, Deputy Chairman of the Association for Technical Affairs, Osama Hussein, and board member Dr. Ahmad Ajab.
Also participating was Engineer Sarah Al-Fulaith, Acting Deputy Director of the Public Authority for Sport for Facilities and Maintenance, who presented a comprehensive technical overview of the sports infrastructure and future plans.
The AFC had previously announced that it received seven official bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031, including the bid from the Kuwait Football Association, affirming that this interest reflects the growing status of the tournament and the confidence of national associations in their ability to organize it according to the highest international standards.
The AFC will hold its 35th conference tomorrow, Saturday, in Kuala Lumpur, with the participation of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf and his accompanying delegation.
During the conference, member countries will vote on the audited financial statements and the auditors' report for 2024. They will also vote on the budget for 2025 and 2026, aimed at implementing significant reforms in Asian football. (end)
