Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Podcast: Doomscrolling, Disinformation And DOGE Survival Skills For Uncertain Times

2025-04-11 03:19:37
(MENAFN- PRovoke) This year has already seen rapid and significant disruption in the media, policy and business landscape. Meanwhile, the increasing sophistication of disruptive technologies are leading to further confusion. Finn Partners partner David Krejci – a pioneer in media forensics, and an expert on misinformation, disruptive technologies, and bad faith actors – and managing partner of global public affairs Jessica Ross – an expert in issues management, crisis communications and the intersection of policy and business – join Maja Pawinska Sims on the PRovoke Media podcast to discuss the state of play in the current turbulent environment, and share insights, tips and best practices for navigating complexity.

