ICC reacts to Netanyahu’s Hungary trip
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reminded Hungary of its obligation to comply with an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Budapest on Thursday. The ICC issued the warrant in November for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had previously stated that Hungary would not detain Netanyahu, and shortly after the arrest warrant was issued, Budapest announced it was beginning the process of withdrawing from the ICC. Orban criticized the court for becoming a "political tool" in recent years.
ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah stated that Hungary is still required to cooperate with the court, although Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC will likely take about a year. While the ICC has jurisdiction in 123 countries, it depends on member states to enforce its warrants, as it lacks its own police force.
In response, Netanyahu praised Hungary’s decision to leave the ICC, calling it "bold and principled" and reaffirming his belief that the ICC is a corrupt institution.
