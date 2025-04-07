403
Global bodies sign deal to work together combatting business fraud
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) With fraud continuing to plague businesses and the wider economy, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in key areas, including thought leadership research and learning.
The partnership will build on existing thought leadership collaboration, including on an upcoming ACCA report on combatting fraud, to identify new joint research opportunities.
The MoU — which is for an initial period of three years — explores opportunities for the development and joint organisation of continuing professional development (CPD) and continuing professional education (CPE).
Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, said: “ACCA has had a long-standing commitment to empowering members to better address and manage fraudulent activities, focused on improving risk assessment, robust controls and forensic auditing.
“This MOU reinforces that commitment. We look forward to working with fellow global professional body ACFE in promoting the highest ethical business standards.”
One immediate outcome of the MOU is ACCA’s attendance at the 2025 ACFE Fraud Conference Europe in London (March 24-26) where a joint panel discussion, led by ACCA’s global head of risk management and corporate governance for policy and insights Rachael Johnson, will focus on cyber fraud and AI-powered attacks as well as AI-powered solutions to detect them.
John Warren, the ACFE’s chief executive officer, said: “Together, ACFE and ACCA memberships include thousands of professionals in countries around the world. This strategic partnership between our organisations is a natural fit in pursuit of one common goal: fighting fraud. Teaming up with ACCA opens many doors to collaboration, thought leadership and more. We’re thrilled for the bright future that lies ahead.”
Kush Ahuja, ACCA's Head of Eurasia and Middle East, comments: "In the Middle East, fostering an ethical business culture is paramount to combating fraud and ensuring sustainable economic growth. This partnership between ACCA and ACFE underscores our commitment to equipping professionals in the region with the tools and knowledge necessary to uphold integrity and transparency in all financial practices."
