Pentagon brands greatest threat in ‘secret memo’
(MENAFN) A recent internal Pentagon memo, titled the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance, reportedly prioritizes preparing for potential conflict with China while leaving other threats like Russia and Iran to be handled by America's allies. The document, marked "secret," outlines a defense strategy centered around preventing China from gaining control over Taiwan through military means, positioning China as the "sole pacing threat." This focus comes amid growing concerns about shifting US policy on Taiwan.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has consistently identified China as the top defense priority. The memo further suggests that the US military should focus on regional threats, such as those in the Western Hemisphere, from Greenland to the Panama Canal, and shift counterterrorism efforts toward groups capable of directly threatening the US.
In terms of Russia, the document indicates that NATO members, particularly in Europe, should take on a larger role in defending against Russian aggression. This strategic shift implies that the US may not provide substantial support to European allies if a conflict with Russia arises, especially if the US is already engaged in a primary conflict with China.
