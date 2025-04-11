Investors Laud Qatar's Strategies To Be Global Innovative Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's investment market is experiencing a transformation, underpinned by a strategic vision to diversify its economy and become a global hub for innovation.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the country is on track to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 percent by 2030, reflecting its rapid development across multiple sectors.

The Peninsula spoke to several investors in Qatar to understand the market transformation and its proactive stance in attracting international investment across diverse fields.“Qatar's framework for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) is nothing short of impressive,” said Hassan Al Mahmoud, a prominent regional investor.

He stressed that“The government's strategic initiatives under the Qatar National Vision 2030 have laid the groundwork for sustainable growth, and we are beginning to see the results across various sectors.”

Real estate, one of Qatar's most prominent sectors, is benefiting from government reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and making the market more accessible to foreign investors.“The easing of property ownership restrictions for non-Qataris has sparked a renewed interest in the market,” said Emily Larson, an international real estate investor.

However, the government's diversification strategy is not limited to real estate. Qatar is also focusing on the rapid development of technology, renewable energy, and logistics, key to reducing the nation's dependence on hydrocarbons.

“Qatar's focus on these industries opens up significant opportunities,” said Karim Jamil, a tech investor with a keen eye on the region.“The regulatory landscape is evolving to foster innovation, and that's crucial for the future of these sectors,” Jamil remarked.

One of the most exciting opportunities lies in Qatar's burgeoning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, which focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, and big data, has created a dynamic environment for investment.

“Qatar's vision for a digital future is compelling,” said Rafael Müller, a Swiss investor involved in cybersecurity. He further stated that“The $1.64bn budget allocated for cybersecurity last year shows Qatar's serious commitment to building a secure and robust digital ecosystem.” On the other hand, the rapidly expanding e-commerce and e-banking sectors, alongside the growing demand for cloud computing and data centers, are also promising areas for growth.

Web Summit held in Qatar this year attracted more than 25,000 global innovators and investors, highlighting the country's ambition to be at the forefront of technological advancement.

“Increasing demand for AI applications in sectors like healthcare, education, and finance is a game-changer,” said Sarah Fischer, an AI specialist.“Qatar is not just welcoming foreign companies, it's creating an ecosystem where collaborations can thrive, particularly in cutting-edge fields like AI,” she added.

With a focus on cybersecurity, data centers, and AI, Qatar offers a fertile ground for businesses to thrive, making it a prime destination for forward-thinking investors.

In its recent Economic Report for 2023-2024, Qatar experienced a financial surplus of approximately 15.8 percent last year, a sign of its economic resilience and commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment.