EIB Commits EUR 300M To Rebuilding Ukraine's Energy And Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Investment Bank (EIB) has pledged EUR 300 million to help Ukraine restore its energy systems and critical infrastructure.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The European Investment Bank is providing Ukraine with EUR 300 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure. The relevant agreements were signed in Brussels during a meeting with EIB President Nadia Calviño,” Shmyhal wrote.

According to the prime minister, the EUR 300 million in funding will be distributed as follows: EUR 100 million will support investments in district heating, energy efficiency, and equipment purchases, including installations for electricity and heat production; EUR 100 million will go toward water supply and sanitation improvement projects; and EUR 100 million will be allocated to restoring water, heat, and sewage facilities, as well as modernizing social services in the education, healthcare, and housing sectors.

During his meeting with Nadia Calviño, Shmyhal also discussed the progress of joint projects and the potential launch of new initiatives in transport, social infrastructure, energy efficiency, and energy development.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EIB has mobilized over EUR 2 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine. Prime Minister Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to the bank for its unwavering commitment to Ukraine's resilience.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal and his government team are in Brussels to participate in the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.