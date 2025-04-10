Kashmir Weather To Improve From April 12: Met

According to the Meteorological Department fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

An improvement in weather conditions is expected from the morning of April 12.

MeT said the highest rainfall was recorded in the ski resort of Gulmarg, where 5.4 mm of precipitation was measured.

The rainfall was reported in most parts of the Kashmir valley during the night.

Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said there is a possibility of further fall in the day temperature in the next 24 hours.

He, however, said that a dry spell is expected from Saturday onwards till April 17 and another moderate Western Disturbance is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir from April 18.

As per the details, the water level in river Jhelum-the lifeline of Kashmir, has risen for the first time to a large extent during the past six months.

The water level at Ram Munshi Bagh was 8.82 ft at 6:00 PM while at Sangam and Asham it was flowing at 5.11 ft and 5.68 ft respectively.

The streams like Vishow Nallah, Dachigam, Doodhganga, Aru Nallah and others were also flowing above the Reduced Level (RL) of zero of gauge.

Notably, J&K has witnessed a deficit rainfall of 50 per cent from March 01, 2025 to April 09, 2025 with the majority of 11 stations of 20 including Srinagar, the summer capital of the region, recording a deficit precipitation between 20%-59% during the period.

Pulwama and Bandipora have, however, received the average rainfall during the last 40 days while the winter capital of the region and six other stations of Jammu division saw a large deficient rainfall between 60% to 99% during the period.

The MeT said that Srinagar recorded a rainfall of 2.8 mm, 5.3 mm in northern district of Kupwara and 4.2 mm in southern resort of Pahalgam.

Due to the wet weather, authorities suspended vehicular movement on the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the minimum night temperatures remained above normal across Jammu and Kashmir, with most parts of the Kashmir division recording temperatures 2.4 C above normal and the Jammu division 4.6 C above normal.

Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Kashmir at 2.8 C, while Bhaderwah was the coldest in the Jammu region at 10.0 C, according to the MeT.

The maximum day temperatures remained above normal across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the Kashmir division recording temperatures 0 2 C above normal and the Jammu division 2. 7 C above normal.

