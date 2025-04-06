403
Trump evaluates Ukraine war settlement
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict but acknowledged significant tensions between the two sides. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump noted that both Ukraine and Russia are losing 2,500 young men every week and emphasized the importance of ending the conflict. He added that while progress is being made, deep resentment exists between the parties involved.
US Vice President JD Vance, during his visit to Greenland, echoed these sentiments, highlighting progress in ceasefire agreements, such as the energy infrastructure ceasefire and a potential Black Sea commercial ceasefire, which he believes is nearly complete. He suggested that once these steps are finalized, the next stage of peace talks would begin.
Trump’s comments come amid ongoing talks between Russia and the US aimed at restoring diplomatic ties and halting the conflict. A ceasefire agreement was reached on March 18 between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, resulting in a 30-day pause in strikes on energy infrastructure. However, Moscow has accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire on several occasions and has warned of a retaliatory response if these breaches continue.
This week, US and Russian delegations held additional talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focusing on the restoration of the 2022 grain deal, which allowed Ukrainian food exports via the Black Sea. Moscow has agreed to this in principle, but only on the condition that the West lifts sanctions on Russian financial institutions involved in the sale of food and fertilizers, including the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system. The EU, however, has rejected this demand, insisting that sanctions will remain until Russian troops withdraw from all Ukrainian territories. European Commission Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper emphasized that the EU’s primary goal is to exert maximum pressure on Russia using all available means.
