403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Data breach expense rise to millions amid rising AI security concerns
(MENAFN) The global average expense associated with a data breach is nearing $4.5 million. However, experts warn that the broader consequences—including damage to reputation, loss of customer trust, and potential regulatory penalties—represent an even more significant challenge, particularly with the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI).
Senad Aruc, founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based security operations firm Imperum, underscored that data security has emerged as a critical concern for individuals, businesses, and governments alike. In an interview on Türkiye’s Personal Data Protection Day, Aruc noted that while AI can effectively analyze vast amounts of data, it also introduces considerable data security risks.
He cautioned that AI could be exploited for “wrong purposes in the wrong hands,” especially by large technology firms that often utilize extensive user data to train their AI systems, frequently without obtaining explicit consent. This situation could result in "systematic violations of privacy."
Aruc highlighted the necessity for "smarter and safer data usage," insisting that both individuals and organizations must take on the responsibility of setting ethical standards. He also mentioned that Imperum is dedicated to creating solutions that merge security with AI, ensuring that data integrity is preserved as cyberattacks grow more advanced, often exploiting human error and psychological tactics.
Senad Aruc, founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based security operations firm Imperum, underscored that data security has emerged as a critical concern for individuals, businesses, and governments alike. In an interview on Türkiye’s Personal Data Protection Day, Aruc noted that while AI can effectively analyze vast amounts of data, it also introduces considerable data security risks.
He cautioned that AI could be exploited for “wrong purposes in the wrong hands,” especially by large technology firms that often utilize extensive user data to train their AI systems, frequently without obtaining explicit consent. This situation could result in "systematic violations of privacy."
Aruc highlighted the necessity for "smarter and safer data usage," insisting that both individuals and organizations must take on the responsibility of setting ethical standards. He also mentioned that Imperum is dedicated to creating solutions that merge security with AI, ensuring that data integrity is preserved as cyberattacks grow more advanced, often exploiting human error and psychological tactics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment