US Ready To Use Leverage To Achieve Progress In Ukraine Peace Talks White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stated that President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with both Russia and Ukraine and that the United States is prepared to use its leverage to help achieve results in peace negotiations.

Her remarks came in response to questions about the U.S. administration's efforts in this area, particularly the visit of Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Russia, Ukrinform reports.

"The president has been quite clear that he's been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict and he wants to see this fighting end. He wants the war to end. We believe we have leverage in negotiating a peace deal and we're going to use that leverage," Leavitt said.

She said that President Trump is determined to see this through.

Leavitt also noted that Witkoff is currently in Russia "to have direct communications" with the Kremlin and personally with President Putin.

"This is another step in the negotiating process towards a ceasefire and an ultimate peace deal in Russia and Ukraine," she said.

Trump urges Russia to "get moving" in peace settlement process

Leavitt declined to provide further details on the negotiations, stating she would not get ahead of official announcements from the president or his team.

Earlier reports indicated that Witkoff was meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Prior to that, Witkoff held talks with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Putin's representative in negotiations with Washington.

Dmitriev has previously engaged in talks with Witkoff and other U.S. officials in Washington.

Photo: SBS News