Umerov Announces Creation Of Ukraine-EU Working Group To Assess Defense Projects

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced the establishment of a joint Ukraine-EU working group to assess opportunities for implementing projects in the defense sector.

Umerov said this in a Facebook post following a meeting with EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, according to Ukrinform.

Umerov thanked the European Union for its comprehensive support of Ukraine -- both in security assistance and on the diplomatic front. He noted that "it is important that the EU consistently stands for a just and lasting peace."

"We discussed a key topic for us -- strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing our defense industry," Umerov said.

Commissioner Kubilius emphasized that Ukraine is part of European security.

"This is officially stated in the European Security White Paper -- a new strategic document shaping the future of defense on the continent," Umerov said.

According to him, the practical focus of the conversation was on mechanisms to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with weapons and ammunition. Among the tools discussed was the prospect of joint procurement. A decision was made to form a joint Ukraine-EU working group that will analyze opportunities for implementing specific projects in the defense sector.

The two also discussed the launch of a new European investment mechanism for the defense industry, which will allow partners to channel resources into the joint production of critically important weapons and ammunition.

Umerov thanked Kubilius for his continued constructive engagement and commitment to finding solutions.

"We truly feel part of the European family and deeply value the EU's unwavering support," Umerov said.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook