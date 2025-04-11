2025 Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar Kicks Off At Lusail International Circuit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) commenced the 2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar, marking the fourth round of the 77th FIM Road Racing World Championship. Running from April 11-13, 2025, it marks the 21st edition of MotoGP at LIC since the circuit first hosted the championship in 2004.

The first day consisted of practice rounds for all categories, including the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, a motorcycle road racing competition designed for young riders in the Asia and Oceania regions. The series has produced riders like Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra to debut in MotoGP World Championship 2025. For its first practice, Ryota Ogiwara from Idemitsu ATC - Japan topped the timesheets with 2'11.335, with Seiryu Ikegami from Idemitsu ATC - Japan second at 2'12.649 and Haruki Matsuyama from Idemitsu ATC - Japan completing the top three at 2'13.598.

Following up was The Moto3 first free practice which witnessed David Muñoz from LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP delivering the fastest lap clocking at 2'04.556, followed by Ryusei Yamanaka from FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSI at 2'04.571 and Jose Antonio Rueda from Red Bull KTM Ajo with 2'04.662.

In the Moto2 first free practice, Manuel Gonzalez from LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP set the pace with 1'57.689, followed by Aron Canet from Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO at 1'57.967 and Deniz Öncü from Red Bull KTM Ajo posting 1'58.138.

Later in the day, the MotoGP's first free practice was dominated by Marc Marquez from Ducati Lenovo Team who secured the fastest lap recorded at 1'52.288. Following closely were Fabio Di Giannantonio from Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team at 1'52.801 and Francesco Bagnaia at 1'52.871 from Ducati Lenovo Team.

In the second free practice for the Idemitsu Cup, once again, Ryota Ogiwara from Idemitsu ATC - Japan topped the timesheets with an improved 2'09.852, with Seiryu Ikegami from Idemitsu ATC - Japan second at 2'10.221 and Haruki Matsuyama from Idemitsu ATC - Japan completing the top three at 2'11.080.

Soon after, the Moto3's practice saw Jose Antonio Rueda from Red Bull KTM Ajo delivering the fastest lap clocking at 2'03.277, followed closely by Ryusei Yamanaka at 2'03.521 and team mate Angel Piqueras from FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSI with 2'03.591.

In the Moto2 practice, Manuel Gonzalez from LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP claimed the top spot with 1'57.073, followed by Aron Canet from Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO at 1'57.095 and Daniel Holgado from CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team finishing at 1'57.136.

To conclude the day's racing action, the MotoGP's practice was dominated by Franco Morbidelli from Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team who secured the fastest lap recorded at 1'50.830. Following closely were Francesco Bagnaia from Ducati Lenovo Team at 1'50.975 and his teammate Marc Marquez at 1'50.997 from Ducati Lenovo Team.





The Fan Zone was alive with crowds joining in various activities. Attendees had opportunities to get behind the wheel of virtual simulators, sway to the beats of different DJs and live bands , drive go-karts, attend various illusion shows and get up close to their favorite riders in the Fan Forum.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2025 promises exciting race action over the next two days, and spectators can anticipate intense competition among teams racing for championship points in qualifying sessions, the Sprint Race, and Sunday's main events.