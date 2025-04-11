Ukraine Produced $9B Worth Of Weapons, Military Equipment In 2024 Smetanin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukraine's domestic production of weapons and military equipment reached UAH 365 billion, or about $9 billion, tripling the output of 2023.

Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin said this during a briefing entitled "Ukrainian Weapons 2024," Ukrinform reports.

"In fact, last year we produced $9 billion worth of arms and military hardware. In 2022, that figure was around $1 billion, in 2023 -- $3 billion. This year, we are already seeing further growth, with the potential to reach $35 billion in defense production within Ukraine by the end of the year," he said.

He added that Ukrainian defense manufacturers significantly expanded the production of new weapon systems in 2024, including strike drones like Peklo and Palianytsia, the towed self-propelled howitzer Bohdana, and Ukrainian analogs of the Mavic drone.

"The year before last, Ukraine could produce just one type of cruise missile -- the now-legendary Neptune. Last year, we introduced a broad range of new systems, increasing production eightfold compared to 2023," Smetanin said.

According to Oleksandr Kamyshin, Presidential Advisor on Strategic Industries, Ukraine is now capable of supplying its military with nearly the full spectrum of defense-grade equipment.

"Although this was never the goal – since no country in the world can singlehandedly withstand Russia, which is backed by North Korea, Iran, and other members of the Axis of Evil -- our mission has always been to maximize domestic production. Today, by various estimates, 30% to 40% of what our frontline forces use is made in Ukraine," Kamyshin added.

Photo: Ukroboronprom