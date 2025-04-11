Kerala Cabinet Allocates Rs 479 Crore To Support Plantation Sector Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)The Kerala state cabinet is currently reviewing a draft policy aimed at revitalising the plantation sector, based on key recommendations from a study conducted by IIM Calicut, said State Industries Minister P Rajeev.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new office of the Plantation Directorate under the Department of Industries and Commerce, Rajeev emphasised the significance of plantations to the state's economy.

He noted that Kerala is the first state to establish an exclusive directorate for the sector.

Calling for a united effort, the minister urged government officials and labour unions to work collaboratively to revive the industry.“A special meeting will soon be held to discuss the reopening of closed plantations,” he added.

Highlighting government initiatives, the minister said that under the KERA project, Rs 479 crore has been allocated for replanting and related activities in coffee, cardamom, and rubber plantations.

He also mentioned that 72 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been submitted under a new subsidy scheme for renovating worker accommodations.

S Harikishore, Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), announced the formation of a permanent State Plantation Business Advisory Committee to guide future policy.

District-level advisory bodies with representation from major planters will also be established. Harikishore stressed the need for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for sustainable sectoral growth.

In his welcome address, Mir Mohammed Ali, Director of Industries and Special Officer (Plantations), revealed that administrative sanction of Rs 30 lakh has been granted for constructing the new directorate office.

He expressed confidence that major reforms will follow once the cabinet approves the IIM Calicut recommendations.

(KNN Bureau)