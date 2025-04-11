IAEA Detects Eight Drones Flying Close To South Ukraine NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 9, eight drones were spotted flying just four kilometers from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

As reported by Ukrinform, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provided this information on its website.

"At Ukraine's nuclear sites, frequent air raid alarms and the sound of explosions in the distance continued to highlight persistent risks to nuclear safety. On the night of 9 April, according to information from the site, eight drones were detected flying within 4 km of the South Ukraine NPP," the statement reads.

It is noted that the IAEA team continues to conduct regular inspections at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to monitor and assess nuclear safety and security, including the dry spent nuclear fuel storage. The agency's representatives discussed planned electrical maintenance works, staffing issues, and personnel training and qualification at the ZNPP with the Russian occupying administration.

Additionally, the statement mentions that one reactor unit at each of the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants is currently in shutdown for refueling. On April 5, two units at the Rivne NPP had to temporarily reduce their power output due to grid limitations, highlighting the challenges posed by the vulnerability of energy infrastructure.

be

As reported by Ukrinform, from January 1 to February 18, 138 Russian strike drones and missiles were recorded crossing the observation and sanitary protection zones of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.