Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Authorities' Closure Of Six UNRWA Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to close six schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the deprivation of children's education a new crime in the ongoing series of Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ministry affirmed that the right to education is an inalienable right guaranteed by international human rights laws and conventions. It reiterated the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the politicisation of education and Israeli moves aimed at ending or reducing the role of UNRWA.

It also stressed the need for the international community to take urgent action to hold Israel accountable and compel it to comply with international law.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 50,912

Read Also