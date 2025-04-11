Iraqi PM Voices Support For Syria's Territorial Integrity

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Apr 12 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq unwaveringly supports Syria's territorial integrity and its rejection of external interference, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said.

Al-Sudani made the remarks, during a meeting with a delegation of research and study centres' directors from Syria, who were invited to Iraq to have dialogue and exchange views, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office, yesterday.

Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of security in Syria for Iraq, expressing Iraq's concern over foreign interference in Syria, and the presence of Israeli regime's forces within Syrian territory, according to the statement.

Al-Sudani also highlighted the importance of conducting researches, that address the issue of national identity, to foster unity among all Syrians, in addition to any issue that bolsters stability, equality and civil harmony within the nation.– NNN-NINA