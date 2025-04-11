Iraqi PM Voices Support For Syria's Territorial Integrity
Al-Sudani made the remarks, during a meeting with a delegation of research and study centres' directors from Syria, who were invited to Iraq to have dialogue and exchange views, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office, yesterday.
Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of security in Syria for Iraq, expressing Iraq's concern over foreign interference in Syria, and the presence of Israeli regime's forces within Syrian territory, according to the statement.
Al-Sudani also highlighted the importance of conducting researches, that address the issue of national identity, to foster unity among all Syrians, in addition to any issue that bolsters stability, equality and civil harmony within the nation.– NNN-NINA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment