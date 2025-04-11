Kazakhstan's GDP Grows 5.8 Pct. In First Three Months Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Аlmaty: Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.8 percent in January-March 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday during a public meeting in Shymkent, according to the president's press service.

Tokayev emphasized that the growth was driven by sectors such as transport, construction, industry, and trade.

"In the event of a worsening global crisis, we will be able to rely on the resources of the National Fund and our gold and foreign currency reserves," the Kazakh president added.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan, as a responsible member of the international community, remains firmly committed to the principles of open trade and the free movement of goods and services.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 5.4 percent in January-February 2025.