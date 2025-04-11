Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's GDP Grows 5.8 Pct. In First Three Months Of 2025

Kazakhstan's GDP Grows 5.8 Pct. In First Three Months Of 2025


2025-04-11 07:18:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Аlmaty: Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.8 percent in January-March 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday during a public meeting in Shymkent, according to the president's press service.

Tokayev emphasized that the growth was driven by sectors such as transport, construction, industry, and trade.

"In the event of a worsening global crisis, we will be able to rely on the resources of the National Fund and our gold and foreign currency reserves," the Kazakh president added.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan, as a responsible member of the international community, remains firmly committed to the principles of open trade and the free movement of goods and services.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 5.4 percent in January-February 2025.

MENAFN11042025000063011010ID1109420462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search