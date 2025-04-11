Sybiha Thanks Estonia For Leadership In Countering Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'
Sybiha shared details of the call on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"During our call, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna informed me about the detention by the Estonian Navy of an unregistered Russian shadow fleet oil tanker. I am deeply grateful for Estonia's consistent stance and leadership in countering Russian shadow fleet, raising the cost of war for the aggressor and strengthening our common security," Sybiha said.Read also: Ukraine intel exposing captains from Russia's shadow fleet
He added that the two sides also coordinated further joint efforts "to develop our bilateral dialogue and ensure a just peace for Ukraine and all of Europe."
On April 11, Commander of the Estonian Navy Ivo Vark announced that the oil tanker Kiwala, identified as part of Russia's shadow fleet, was detained early on Friday morning.
