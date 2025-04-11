Caste Census Report Prepared Under CM Siddaramaiah’S Instructions: K'taka Lop

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Friday that the caste census report prepared by the Siddaramaiah government was not scientific and had been designed to sow discord among castes for someone's benefit.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka, when asked about the caste census report being presented in the cabinet meeting, said, "The people conducting the caste census did not visit every household. This report was prepared under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's instructions.”

“Since it has political motives, no one will accept it. I, too, am saying that a caste census should be conducted. But this report was designed to sow discord among castes for someone's benefit. This is exactly what Congress wants," stated Ashoka.

Regarding allegations of commissions by contractors over pending bills, Ashoka said, "Congress leaders should hold a meeting and discuss this. They have specified how much looting is happening in which departments. Bills are paid only to those who pay commissions. In the Excise Department, the minister's son is looting. Despite so many allegations against ministers, CM Siddaramaiah defends them.”

“Congress should declare that corruption is their family circle. Siddaramaiah is collecting commissions to avoid resigning. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar is collecting commissions to become CM. Ministers are also collecting commissions to become CMs. Ministers' offices in Vidhana Soudha have become collection centers. On top of that, they have imposed taxes worth Rs 80,000 crore on the people," he alleged.

"The BJP fully supports JD(S)'s protests. We will discuss with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy whether to protest together or separately. No one can sour the bond between us," he said while answering a question.

Ashoka, earlier speaking at the inauguration of the 'Bheem Hejje 100 Celebration' programme near the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Vidhana Soudha, stated that the Congress party has been oppressing Dalits for many years.

"Whenever we talk about Dalits, we say they are the oppressed. But if you ask who oppressed them, the answer is the Congress. For all these years, Congress has been the one oppressing the downtrodden. Even after 75 years of Independence, those in Congress did not uplift the Dalits," he said.

He accused the Congress of misusing Baba Saheb Ambedkar's name. "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he turned significant places in Ambedkar's life into pilgrimage sites called Panchatirtha. Congress leaders claim to be pro-Dalit, but they deceive Dalits," he alleged.

"The Waqf Board has looted the properties of lakhs of Dalits. When I visited various places to investigate land encroachments by the Waqf, most of the complainants were Dalits. The fact that Congress opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament shows its concern for Dalits. The Constitution must survive, but Congress' hollow promises must go," he said.