Americans Protest Against Trump, Musk
(MENAFN) On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets across the nation to voice their opposition to Leader Donald Trump's policies and business mogul Elon Musk, who holds the position of senior advisor and oversees the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
This department has played a crucial role in significantly reducing the size of the federal government. The protestors adopted the slogan "Hands Off" as a rallying cry.
The protests spanned nearly 1,000 regions across the country, drawing large crowds in significant places such as Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston. Based on organizers, the demonstrations attracted hundreds of thousands of participants.
The protesters displayed a variety of signs with powerful messages such as "Fascism has no place here," "USA has no King," and "Hands off of our democracy."
Many of the protestors specifically targeted both Trump and Musk with signs that read "Nobody elected Elon Musk" and "No Kings, No Autocrats, No Fascists, No Muskrat."
These protests were orchestrated by the 50501 movement, named after its goal of organizing "50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement."
The group promoted the rallies through social media, stating, "Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on and daring the world to stop them."
In their promotional materials, the group issued a stark warning: "If we don't fight now, there won't be anything left to save."
