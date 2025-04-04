NATIONAL PUBLIC HOUSING MUSEUM OPENS IN CHICAGO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This museum was built by hundreds of dedicated people who have made it a reality," said, Co-Founder and Board Chair for the National Public Housing Museum. "They shared their stories, and they patiently provided their labor and love and support over the last 18 years. As a Site of Conscience, we join museums around the world committed to telling complicated and difficult stories, preserving history, and imagining a more just future."

Founded by public housing residents, the Museum is a vibrant new cultural destination in Chicago.

"The National Public Housing Museum is dedicated to the belief that housing is a human right," said Executive Director Dr. Lisa Yun Lee . "The dazzling stories, precious keepsakes, compelling cultural production of public housing, and activism of public housing residents have much to teach us. And because housing insecurity and injustice is such a critical issue facing so many people across our nation, the National Public Housing Museum will be an important civic anchor that brings people together to imagine innovative solutions and envision a more equitable future."

"Growing up in public housing, I saw the strength, pride, and resilience of our communities, which are too often erased," said Francine Washington , Chairperson of the Central Advisory Committee for the Chicago Housing Authority and board member of the National Public Housing Museum. "This Museum is personal. It's the first in the country to tell our stories–not just the bricks and buildings but the people who made public housing, home. We've always had a voice. Now we have a place that listens."

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson , Museum board members, public housing residents, city officials, and artists, the Museum welcomed visitors to participate in a weekend-long Opening Weekend celebration, including meet-and-greets with artists, hands-on art-making sessions, and even a dance party emceed by DJ Spinderella . Opening weekend events are free and open to the public; it is recommended that visitors register in advance at .

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PUBLIC HOUSING MUSEUM

Our story starts with a simple truth: that all people have the right to a home. Founded by public housing residents, the National Public Housing Museum is the first cultural institution dedicated to interpreting the American experience in public housing. Filled with history, memories, music, and art, the Museum is a welcoming community gathering place that honors the stories and experiences of public housing residents. Through partnerships and programs, the Museum also serves as a civic incubator that inspires visitors to take informed action to advance housing justice.

Mission

To preserve, promote, and propel the right of all people to a place where they can live and prosper-a place to call home.

