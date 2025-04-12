Delhi CM Comes To Cows' Rescue, Pleads Against Feeding On Busy Roads

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's compassion for stray animals was once again on public display on Saturday when she stepped out of her car and confronted a person feeding cows on a busy road, reminding him that such an act endangers bovines and motorists apart from resulting in food wastage.

With folded hands, CM Gupta asked the cow feeder, travelling in a blue car parked near a central verge, to avoid offering 'rotis' on busy roads and requested him to do so at designated places or cow shelters.

The incident took place during the Chief Minister's normal movement on city roads and she also posted a video of the incident on her social media handle over the incident.

"While travelling in the capital today, I saw a man throwing roti from his car onto the road -- presumably to feed a cow. I stopped the car and requested the man to please not do it again. Roti is not just food for us, it is a symbol of our culture, faith and respect," said the CM on her X account.

"Throwing roti on the road forces cows and other animals to come there to eat, which not only endangers their lives but also endangers the safety of people and vehicles on the road. Food should not be disrespected. If you want to feed animals, please do so at a Gaushala or a designated place. This is a sign of our sensitivity, responsibility and values," she wrote.

"I appeal to all Delhiites: Do not throw roti or any food on the road. Feed animals lovingly but responsibly. Respect your culture and keep your roads safe," said CM Gupta.

This is not the first time CM Gupta has taken up a cause for stray cows.

Last month, her convoy ran into stray cows on Haiderpur flyover in north Delhi, prompting her to step out of her car and ensure safe passage for the cattle.

While presenting the Delhi Budget 2025-26, CM Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, made special provision of Rs 40 crore for building a modern cow shelter in the city.