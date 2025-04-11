Inflation, Real-Estate Numbers Featured in Short Week

U.S.

Monday

Featured Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q1) EPS of $12.87, compared to $11.58 in the prior-year quarter.

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) (Q1) EPS of $3.41, compared to $3.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) (Q1) EPS for $1.82, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Feb.) Wholesale sales rose 1.2% to $85.1 billion in January.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Feb.) Motor vehicle sales declined in January to 121,600 from 135,600 in December.

Featured Earnings

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for 23 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Import price index (March)

Empire State manufacturing survey (April)

Featured Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (Q1) EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.71 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) (Q1) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) (Q1) EPS of $2.26, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (March) CPI rose 2.6% on a year-over-year basis in February, up from a 1.9% increase in January. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.7% in February.

CREAstats - MLS Sales (March) National home sales dropped 9.8% month-over-month. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 10.4% below February 2024.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Feb.) Manufacturing sales rose 1.7% in January, primarily due to higher sales of motor vehicles and petroleum and coal products. Meanwhile, sales of chemical products posted the largest decline.

Housing Starts (March) Housing starts totaled 229,000 in February, compared to 239,000 in the prior-year month.

Featured Earnings

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. retail sales (March)

Industrial production (March)

Capacity utilization (March)

Business inventories (Feb.)

Home builder confidence index (April)

Featured Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) (Q1) EPS of $1.07, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) (Q1) EPS of $1.38 compared to $1.28 in the prior-year quarter.

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) (Q1) EPS of 99 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Bank of Canada Rate Decision (April) The Bank of Canada reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in March, the seventh consecutive cut, bringing its policy rate to 2.75%.

Featured Earnings

Metro Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.02 compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (April 12)

Housing starts (March)

Building permits (March)

Featured Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) (Q1) EPS of $7.27 compared to $6.91 in the prior-year quarter.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q4) EPS for $5.74, compared to $5.28 in the prior-year quarter.

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) (Q1) EPS of $3.47, compared to $3.33 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (Feb.) Foreign investors acquired $7.9 billion of Canadian securities in January, led by the highest monthly investment in the Canadian bond market since April 2020. Meanwhile, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $3.2 billion, mainly of U.S. equity securities.

Featured Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 0.5 cents compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Montage Gold Corp. (V) (Q4) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wolfden Resources Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S. and Canada Markets Closed, Good Friday