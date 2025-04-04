403
Traditional Flavours Of Okinawa Cuisine Brought By Novotel Hyderabad Airport
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 3rd April 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport invites guests to experience a classic culinary journey to the Japanese island of Okinawa with its exclusive Okinawa Nights, happening every Saturday from 5th April to 26th April. This one-of-a-kind culinary experience showcases the vibrant flavors, fresh ingredients, and time-honored recipes that define Okinawan cuisine.
Okinawan cuisine is a reflection of the island's rich cultural heritage, shaped by centuries of trade, tradition, and a deep connection to nature. Known for its unique blend of Japanese, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, this cuisine is celebrated for its fresh ingredients, balanced flavors, and longevity-promoting dishes.
Guests can indulge in an authentic spread crafted by skilled chefs, featuring dishes such as Asa Soup, Yakitori, Karaage Chicken, Rafute, and Matcha Swiss Roll. The experience is further elevated with a live sushi counter and the preparation of Okonomiyaki, a popular Japanese savory pancake.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said,“We are delighted to bring the unique flavors of Okinawa to Hyderabad. This initiative reflects our commitment to offering guests immersive dining experiences that celebrate global culinary traditions.”
Chef Amanna Raju, Head chef of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, the culinary expert behind this exquisite menu, added,“Okinawa cuisine is known for its simplicity, nutrition, and umami-rich flavors. We have carefully curated a menu that captures the essence of this Japanese island, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our guests.”
Okinawa Nights at Novotel Hyderabad Airport promises an evening of cultural and culinary exploration, making it the perfect weekend indulgence for food enthusiasts.
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
