G20: Progress Made In Tackling Global Challenges

PRETORIA, April 4 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa's Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) is making significant progress in tackling global challenges through an inclusive and collaborative approach.

This is according to the country's G20 Sherpa, Zane Dangor. Sherpas are the personal representatives of the G20 leaders.

“We believe this is important and that the G20 must work with the UN [United Nations] and other multilateral institutions to mitigate these challenges and to find practical solutions for all of us.

“We look forward to constructive engagements from all members of the G20, the invited guests [and] also the international organisations,” he said.

Dangor who is also the Director-General for International Relations and Cooperation, chaired the second virtual meeting of the G20 Sherpas in Pretoria on Thursday.

He also stressed the importance of Ubuntu – a philosophy of inclusiveness and solidarity – in addressing global challenges and achieving shared interests across international organisations.

“We must express our appreciation in the way that you embraced the spirit of Ubuntu, the culture that underpins not just South Africa's culture of inclusiveness, but also Africa's wider culture. Ubuntu really underpins our commitment and solidarity in addressing our common challenges in achieving shared prosperity,” he said during the opening session of the meeting.

Dangor stressed South Africa's commitment to multilateralism and shared prosperity, with 15 working groups having already conducted their first meetings and three task force meetings.

Working Groups are made up of representatives from member countries' Ministries. The G20 working groups cover diverse areas, including development, anti-corruption, culture, education, women's empowerment, environment, health, tourism, and disaster risk management.

“We hope that as you listen to the reflections of the working group members in your own inputs, you'll be able to sharpen what you believe we should be taking forward as a collective.”

He also touched on a diplomatic engagement where he told attendees that the Foreign Ministers' meeting in February this year expressed strong support for South Africa's themes and priorities, particularly in managing geopolitical issues.

At the meeting in February, G20 foreign ministers threw their weight behind South Africa's Presidency priorities, which focus on sustainable development and debt sustainability for low-income countries, amongst others.

In addition, he said following Brazil's model, South Africa's Presidency aims to develop in-depth discussions on geopolitical matters through ministerial and leadership channels while allowing working groups to focus on technical issues.

Dangor acknowledged the enormous task ahead and the need for support from key members and international organisations.

The Sherpa said the objective of the two-day meeting which will conclude on Friday, is to take stock of what has happened, identify areas for improvement, and address key issues.

He announced that the next meeting for the G20 Sherpa will be held from 26 to 28 June 2025 at the Sun City Resort in the North West, marking an in-person gathering to continue collaborative discussions. - NNN- SANEWS